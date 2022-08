Although the location of two killers of Bangabandhu has been identified, the move to bring them back and implement their death sentence has become uncertain.

According to the government, SHMB Noor Chowdhury is staying in Canada while Rashed Chowdhury is in the USA.

Among the self-confessed killers of the nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, five are still on the run.

People concerned said there is a complexity to bring back Noor Chowdhury from Canada as the country abolished the death sentence.