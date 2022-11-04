Militant outfit Sharqiya finances KNF Tk 1.7m to buy heavy weapon

Among them, Ismail and Abdul Quader were the coordinators of the people who would leave home in the name of 'Hijrat' -- a tour to join in militancy while Jakaria is the third highest person of the outfit's military unit.
During the drive, the elite force also recovered two radical books, a training syllabus, nine leaflets, a diary and four other books.
The RAB came up with this disclosure on Friday at its media centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.
In the briefing, the RAB Legal and Media Wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin said the arrestees were responsible for inspiring people to militancy, arranging hijrat and armed training sessions.
They also undertook armed training two to four years ago being motivated to militancy through their friends, close relatives and locals.
According to the RAB, Muntasir is one of the associates of Mosharaf Hossain, the head of finance and media of the extremist organisation. He joined the group two years ago.
Muntasir gave Tk 1.7 million to the separatist organisation of the hill region, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), in the last eight to nine months to purchase heavy weapons. Besides, he sent Tk five million to different locations through banking and mobile banking channels, the elite force added.
According to law enforcement agencies, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya was formed under the initiative of some leaders of three banned militant organisations – Ansar Al Islam, JMB and Harkatul Jihad. They launched the organisation in 2017, but took the name in 2019.