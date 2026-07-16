Ziaur Rahman murder case: Former army officer arrested after 45 years

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Major (retd) Md Mozaffar Hossain in connection with the assassination of former president Ziaur Rahman.

Mozzafar was arrested from the DOHS area in Dhaka around midnight on Wednesday, according to the DMP's DB.

DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that Mozzafar had been on the run for 45 years before his arrest.