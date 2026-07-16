Ziaur Rahman murder case: Former army officer arrested after 45 years
The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Major (retd) Md Mozaffar Hossain in connection with the assassination of former president Ziaur Rahman.
Mozzafar was arrested from the DOHS area in Dhaka around midnight on Wednesday, according to the DMP's DB.
DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that Mozzafar had been on the run for 45 years before his arrest.
According to DMP sources, after the completion of legal formalities, Mozzafar was handed over to the Bangladesh Army for court-martial proceedings.
Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP, was assassinated in the early hours of 30 May 1981 at the Chattogram Circuit House by a group of rogue army officers. He had travelled to Chattogram the previous day to help resolve internal disputes within the party.