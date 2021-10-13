Kanak Sarwar’s sister sent to jail

Court sources say the law enforcement produced Nushrat Shahreen before the court on Tuesday upon completion of the five-day remand. Police pleaded to keep her behind the bars while her lawyer sought her bail.
The court, however, denied the bail and sent her to jail.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Nushrat Shahreen from Uttara area in the capital on 4 October. Later, two cases were filed against her with Uttara west police station under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.
The prosecution alleged that accused Nushrat Shahreen has been publishing false and instigating statements against the government and important people involved with the government through digital medium for long.
The prosecution also alleged that Nushrat’s brother Kanak Sarwar has been publishing instigating statements against the government from abroad.
The defence, however, informed the court that a fake social media account has been opened in the name of Nushrat Shahreen. She already filed a general diary (GD) with a police station in this regard on 27 September and she is not involved with the allegations brought against her.