Kanak Sarwar’s sister sent to jail

Court sources say the law enforcement produced Nushrat Shahreen before the court on Tuesday upon completion of the five-day remand. Police pleaded to keep her behind the bars while her lawyer sought her bail.

The court, however, denied the bail and sent her to jail.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Nushrat Shahreen from Uttara area in the capital on 4 October. Later, two cases were filed against her with Uttara west police station under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.