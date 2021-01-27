Kashimpur jail: Report book exposes huge irregularities

What does not happen in prison! Inmates must be kept at cell, but got the chance to roam around at midnight instead. The dealing of narcotic and the use of cellphone by inmates has been a problem for long. If a healthy inmate wants, he/she can receive treatments at the hospitals for months after months too.

The operation of prison has become rife with allegation of criminal activities for long. But those allegations proved to be true as the footage captured on 6 January by closed circuit television (CCTV) revealed Hallmark Group's general manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed spending time with a woman in the Kashimpur central Jail-1 in Gazipur.

However, prior to the incident of Tushar came to light, jailer Nur Mohammad Mridha had reportedly mentioned various irregularities in the report book of the prison since his joining the Kashimpur jail-1.

There is a report/minutes book. Its pages contain a table with three columns. The first column is for the jailer to write observation, the next one will contain a reply from the jail superintendent on the jailer. The rest one contains details of what measures have been taken in accordance with the observation.