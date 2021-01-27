Kashimpur jail: Report book exposes huge irregularities

What does not happen in prison! Inmates must be kept at cell, but got the chance to roam around at midnight instead. The dealing of narcotic and the use of cellphone by inmates has been a problem for long. If a healthy inmate wants, he/she can receive treatments at the hospitals for months after months too.
The operation of prison has become rife with allegation of criminal activities for long. But those allegations proved to be true as the footage captured on 6 January by closed circuit television (CCTV) revealed Hallmark Group's general manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed spending time with a woman in the Kashimpur central Jail-1 in Gazipur.
However, prior to the incident of Tushar came to light, jailer Nur Mohammad Mridha had reportedly mentioned various irregularities in the report book of the prison since his joining the Kashimpur jail-1.
There is a report/minutes book. Its pages contain a table with three columns. The first column is for the jailer to write observation, the next one will contain a reply from the jail superintendent on the jailer. The rest one contains details of what measures have been taken in accordance with the observation.
But, the report book only has observations of jailer Nur Mohammad and no reply from jail super Ratna Roy. Senior jail super Rotna Roy is responsible for taking measures in line with the observations. Since she took no steps, the third column remains blank too.
Prison sources said jailer Nur Mohammad only maintained the report book as routine duty. These two prison officials (jail super and jailer) have allegedly provided Hallmark GM with the opportunity to spend time with a woman.
In the report book, jailer Nur Mohammad, wrote, Hall-Mark GM Tushar Ahmed, death row convict in 10-truck arms smuggling case and director of National Security Intelligence wing commander (retired) Sahab Uddin Ahammad, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonagazi police station Moazzem Hossain, who is now behind bars in a case under Digital Security Act (DSA) in connection with Feni madarasa student Nusrat Jahan killing, and deputy-engineer Shafiqul of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, who was arrested in the Rooppur pillow scam, had not been locked up at their cells till midnight.
They were given opportunities of movement at night violating jail code. For this reason, anger grows among the inmates in the Chitra building. The angry inmates also informed the jailer of the matter. The jailer then sought jail super’s permission to lock up the inmates at their cells on time. But jail super Ratna Roy told nothing.
On 8 October, the jailer wrote in the record book, several cellphones and SIM cards were recovered after searching different wards in the jail on the nights of 6-7 October. Some prison officials and employees have involved with these activities for long. Particularly, those are posted at same position for long. Preventing illegal use of cellphones is necessary for the sake of smooth functioning of the prison.
The jailer wrote on 2 December, somebody threw away a bundle wrapped with black tape from outside of the prison to the eastside of Jamuna building at 11:05 pm on 30 November. Nearly 200 gram hemp and two small cellphones were recovered after unwrapping it. He wrote cellphones seized from the inmates are not sent to the prisons department as evidence. The jail super did not give the permission.
Two officials trade blame
Both jail super Ratna Roy and jailer Nur Mohammad have been withdrawn from the jail. They raised allegations of irregularities and corruption against each other. Ranta Roy wrote to the inspector general (IG) of prisons stating that jailer Nur Mohammad took a bribe of Tk 100,000 to help the inmate spend time with a woman. Besides, deputy jailer Golam Saqlain took Tk 25,000 and two employees took Tk 5,000 each. Ranta, however, didn't state anything about her involvement.
On the other hand, jailer Nur Mohammad said Ratna maintains a good relation with Tushar and his family members. After receiving order from Ranta Roy, he arranged for the inmate to spend time with the woman.
When contacted, jailer Nur Mohammad said, he didn’t involve with any irregularities. He wrote down irregularities those taking place. But no step was taken and higher officials didn’t instruct him to take any action either.
Ratna Roy couldn’t be reached for a comment for the last two days.
While investigating into corruption in the prison, Prothom Alo talked to two new officials. On condition of anonymity, they said, taking privileges illegally from relatives of the VIP inmates and arranging meetings between inmates and their relatives without verification have become a regular practice in the jail. Even relatives have been allowed to meet inmates during coronavirus in exchange of money. Footages of the prison’s CCTV cameras will reveal who met whom, they added.
About Nur Mohammad’s observation in the record book, these two officials said, when new officials are posted with the responsibility, then he/she puts some ‘good words’. At one stage, everybody adjusts with the circumstance, they added.
Regarding the allegations inspector general (IG) of prisons Md Mominur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a meeting can take place. Inamate will surely meet relatives. It remains postponed because of coronavirus. However, if anybody meets violating rules, will be punished. There is no doubt about it. Other irregularities in prison will be stopped.
On the jailer’s written statement in the record book, the IG prisons said, “These irregularities took place before my tenure. I couldn’t talk about it.”
A report of home ministry sent to the prime minister’s office in 2015 found six serious irregularities in the Kashimpur jail. Despite it, situation didn’t change.
Former inspector general (IG) of prisons Liakat Khan told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, irregularities have been occurring for long. It happens as prison officials and employees don’t abide by the jail codes. But action is not being taken. They become more reckless as they are spared despite committing crimes. High officials are responsible for that, he added.