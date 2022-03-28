Crime

Kazakhstan citizen murder: Case filed, three Belarus nationals sent to jail

Correspondent
Pabna


A case has been filed in connection with the murder of Shvets Vladimir, 52, a Kazakhstan citizen who was working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project at Ishwardi of Pabna.

Contractor firm NIKIMT-Atomstroy Bangladesh unit director Iurii Fedorov filed the case accusing three people on Sunday night.

Earlier, Shvets was hacked to death in the residential area Green City of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project on Saturday evening.

Police arrested three Belarus citizens for interrogation on Saturday night.

They were sent to jail on Monday afternoon.

The murder suspects are Urbanavichus Vitali, 44, Fedarovich Henadz, 42, and Matsveyeu Uladzimir, 43. They are Belarus citizens and works at a Russian company Rossem.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ishwardi police station officer-in-charge Asaduzzaman said three Belarusian citizens have been made accused in the case. After showing them arrested, they have been sent to jail. Interrogation in the case is going on.

