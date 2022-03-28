Kazakhstan citizen murder: Case filed, three Belarus nationals sent to jail

A case has been filed in connection with the murder of Shvets Vladimir, 52, a Kazakhstan citizen who was working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project at Ishwardi of Pabna.

Contractor firm NIKIMT-Atomstroy Bangladesh unit director Iurii Fedorov filed the case accusing three people on Sunday night.

Earlier, Shvets was hacked to death in the residential area Green City of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project on Saturday evening.