Kazakhstan citizen murder: Case filed, three Belarus nationals sent to jail

Police arrested three Belarus citizens for interrogation on Saturday night.
They were sent to jail on Monday afternoon.
The murder suspects are Urbanavichus Vitali, 44, Fedarovich Henadz, 42, and Matsveyeu Uladzimir, 43. They are Belarus citizens and works at a Russian company Rossem.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ishwardi police station officer-in-charge Asaduzzaman said three Belarusian citizens have been made accused in the case. After showing them arrested, they have been sent to jail. Interrogation in the case is going on.