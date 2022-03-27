Crime

Kazakhstan national killed in Rooppur

Dead body
Dead body

A Kazakhstan national was killed and another injured at a house in Rooppur Residential Project Green city under Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Ishwardi of Pabna district Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Vladimir Soviet, an employee of contractor firm Nikim at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of police in Pabna, said after getting information from locals, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Vladimir at around 8:30pm from a room of Building No. 6 of the Green City Project.

“The body bore several stabbing injury marks. Another Kazakhstan national was found injured in the room. He was sent to Dhaka for treatment,” he added.

Three Belarus nationals were detained from the area for their alleged involvement in the killing, police said.

