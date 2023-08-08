Greek football fan stabbed to death in a brawl with rival supporters

A Greek football fan was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Athens on Monday night during a brawl between rival club supporters that left at least six others injured, police said.

The 22-year-old man was transported from the stadium in the suburbs to an Athens hospital where he died, according to police.

The fight between fans broke out ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between hosts AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.