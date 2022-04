The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said that the ringleader of a gang providing fake medical certificates in the capital has been nabbed. The group has long been selling fake MBBS degree and higher degree certificates.

According to the DB, MN Haque, the head of the gang, was arrested in a raid in Pink City area of ​​Khilkhet on Wednesday.

An intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said MN Haque had no formal education or credentials in medicine. But he was treating people in the guise of a specialist physician.