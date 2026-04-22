AL leader killed in South Africa: Bulletproof glass, bodyguards couldn’t save him

Family members said Abu Naser was shot dead by armed attackers in front of his business premises in Soweto. Relatives insist this was not an ordinary robbery, but a premeditated killing. They allege he was murdered by hired killers.

Members of the local Bangladeshi expatriate community said that despite strengthening his security, Abu Naser was gunned down outside his own business.

The attackers reportedly fired six to seven rounds of bullets at him, ensuring his death. His family suspects the killing stemmed from a long-running business dispute with another Bangladeshi expatriate.

Abu Naser was from Badamtali area in Ward No. 8 of Char Kakra Union in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali. He owned a shopping mall in South Africa.