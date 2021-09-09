Crime and Law

Khulna University suspends teacher on sexual harassment charges

Prothom Alo English Desk
Khulna University has suspended an assistant professor of the mass communication and journalism department as a female teacher brought sexual harassment charges against him, reports UNB.

Professor Taslima Khatun, head of the Khulna University sexual harassment prevention committee, said that assistant professor Choton Debnath has been placed under suspension with an investigation is pending.

“We are already probing the allegations and the first hearing took place on Wednesday,” she said.

University sources told the news agency that Choton called the woman to his rented house over some issue on 26 January and sexually harassed her. Later, he put pressure on the woman to tender an apology.

Recently, Choton tried to blackmail the female colleague over the issue that prompted her to submit a written complaint to the sexual harassment prevention committee.

When contacted, Choton said, “The committee did not inform me about the charges against me.”

