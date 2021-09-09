Khulna University suspends teacher on sexual harassment charges

“We are already probing the allegations and the first hearing took place on Wednesday,” she said.
University sources told the news agency that Choton called the woman to his rented house over some issue on 26 January and sexually harassed her. Later, he put pressure on the woman to tender an apology.
Recently, Choton tried to blackmail the female colleague over the issue that prompted her to submit a written complaint to the sexual harassment prevention committee.
When contacted, Choton said, “The committee did not inform me about the charges against me.”