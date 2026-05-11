Journalist threatened with shooting over Tk 5 million extortion demand in Chattogram
A journalist in Chattogram has been threatened with being shot within 24 hours if he fails to pay Tk 5 million in extortion money. The threat was made on Saturday afternoon by a man identified as Mobarak Hossain, also known as Imon, described by police as a “criminal”.
The victim, Biplob Dey Partho, later filed a general diary (GD) at Kotwali police station over the incident.
Biplob Dey Partho works as a senior reporter at the Chattogram bureau of Bangla TV. He also serves as the acting general secretary of the central committee of the Janmashtami Udjapan Parishad.
According to police and the victim, Imon—allegedly an associate of fugitive criminal Saijjad Ali, also known as “Boro Sajjad”—contacted the journalist via WhatsApp. He first demanded Tk 5 million. When Biplob said he could not pay, Imon allegedly issued a 24-hour ultimatum and followed up with an audio message containing explicit death threats.
In the audio message, Imon allegedly told him: “I will turn your body into a wasps’ nest. You will be shot in such a way that your family will not even be able to count the wounds. Do whatever you have to within 24 hours. Bullets do not recognise people.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Biplob Dey Partho said the call came from a foreign WhatsApp number, during which Imon introduced himself as an associate of Sajjad. He said the demand for Tk 5 million was made first. When he said he did not have the money, they gave him 24 hours. Later, they threatened him through an audio message on WhatsApp.
Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Afat Uddin confirmed the filing of the GD, saying, “We are investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to arrest Imon.”
Who is this Imon
Mobarak Hossain, also known as Imon, is the son of Md Musa from Kanchannagar in Fatikchhari upazila. Police say he is wanted in multiple cases, including at least seven cases related to serious criminal offences such as murder and armed violence.
He is accused in connection with the double murder in Bakalia on 30 March 2025 and the killing of criminal Dhakaiya Akbar in the Patenga sea beach area on 23 May the same year.
Police officials say he has previously carried 15-20 firearms and is skilled in their use. He is also alleged to have arranged hired criminals and motorcycles in the Bakalia double murder case.
Law enforcement sources say Imon is currently one of the key operatives of a criminal network led by fugitive gangster Sajjad Ali, also known as “Boro Sajjad”, who is believed to be operating from abroad.
Previously, the group’s operations in Bangladesh had been led by Sajjad Hossain, also known as “Chhoto Sajjad”. With him now in prison, two individuals — Mobarak Hossain and Mohammad Raihan — are currently leading the network. Raihan himself faces at least eight cases involving allegations of extortion, illegal firearms, murder and other criminal offences.
The network is reportedly involved in extortion and violent crimes across Chattogram, with at least 50 armed associates linked to it. Mohammad Raihan is also accused in multiple cases involving extortion, weapons, and murder.
Police say many victims file complaints, but arrests remain difficult as suspects frequently evade capture.