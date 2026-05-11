Journalist threatened with shooting over Tk 5 million extortion demand in Chattogram

According to police and the victim, Imon—allegedly an associate of fugitive criminal Saijjad Ali, also known as “Boro Sajjad”—contacted the journalist via WhatsApp. He first demanded Tk 5 million. When Biplob said he could not pay, Imon allegedly issued a 24-hour ultimatum and followed up with an audio message containing explicit death threats.

In the audio message, Imon allegedly told him: “I will turn your body into a wasps’ nest. You will be shot in such a way that your family will not even be able to count the wounds. Do whatever you have to within 24 hours. Bullets do not recognise people.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Biplob Dey Partho said the call came from a foreign WhatsApp number, during which Imon introduced himself as an associate of Sajjad. He said the demand for Tk 5 million was made first. When he said he did not have the money, they gave him 24 hours. Later, they threatened him through an audio message on WhatsApp.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Afat Uddin confirmed the filing of the GD, saying, “We are investigating the matter. Efforts are underway to arrest Imon.”