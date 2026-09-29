3 siblings’ gang in Mirpur controls three areas

Real estate businessman Mohammad Ali owns nearly 28 kathas of land in Baigartek, an area under Pallabi police station in Dhaka’s Mirpur. He had built a boundary wall around the property and five tin-roofed structures inside it, which he rented out.

On 17 September, Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo that a group of miscreants demolished that boundary wall and the structures using a bulldozer on the night of 30 April. They have since occupied the land, he said, adding that he can no longer go there.

“The land is worth around Tk 250 million. Mamun gang’s miscreants have occupied it. Mamun’s brother Mashiur Rahman has threatened me over the phone and told me not to go to the land,” he said.