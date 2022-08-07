Crime

Woman gang raped on moving bus in Gazipur, 5 arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police arrested five transport workers in connection with an incident of gang rape on a running bus in the Rajendrapur area of Gazipur, UNB reports.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday on a moving bus of Taqwa Paribahan, said Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Sreepur police station.

The identities of the arrestees are yet to be known.

The victim and her husband boarded the bus from Bhogra to go to Sreepur. Near Rajendrapur, the other passengers were dropped leaving the victim and her husband alone.

At one point, the victim's husband was beaten and thrown off the bus and violated the woman.

During the incident, the victim's mobile phone, and money were snatched.

Later, the victim's husband complained to the police station.

Police seized the bus and conducted a drive in the city and arrested them.

Manjur Morshed, doctor of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital's emergency department said that the victim was admitted to the gynaecology ward in the afternoon.

