Businessman robbed of Tk 1.2 million and dumped on roadside by men posing as DB police
A group of robbers posing as members of the Detective Branch (DB) police robbed a bank agent of Tk 1.2 million in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali. The incident took place around noon today, Monday, in front of M Majidia Government Primary School in Ward 1 of Charhazari Union. The robbers handcuffed the bank agent at gunpoint before taking the money.
The victim, Abdur Rahman, is the manager and agent-business owner of the Islami Bank Abu Madina Outlet Agent Branch. He alleged that between 11:30am and noon today, he withdrew Tk 1.2 million in cash from the bank branch and was riding his motorcycle to his destination. When he reached the west side of M Majidia Government Primary School in Ward 1 of Charhazari, a group of five robbers waiting in a private car blocked his way.
According to Abdur Rahman, the men identified themselves as DB police officers. They then claimed that he was carrying drugs. At one point, they held a pistol against him, handcuffed him and forcibly put him in the car. Inside the vehicle, they tied his eyes and mouth with a towel and beat him. They then robbed him of Tk 1.2 million at gunpoint. After taking the money, the robbers dumped him, still with his hands and eyes tied, at a location beside Nabi’s shop in Kabirhat upazila and fled.
Local residents said Abdur Rahman was riding his motorcycle wearing a white panjabi when five men dressed in black jackets and plainclothes surrounded him. Showing weapons, they forced him into a private car. A short while later, the residents learned that Abdur Rahman had been robbed and that Tk 1.2 million had been taken from him.
Companiganj police station Officer in Charge Md Nurul Hakim told Prothom Alo that law enforcement agencies began a preliminary investigation immediately after receiving the report, including analysing CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas. Police operations and the investigation are continuing to identify those involved, apprehend the perpetrators and recover the money.
However, no written complaint or formal case had been filed by the victim at the time. Further legal action will be taken once a written complaint is received.