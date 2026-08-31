Businessman robbed of Tk 1.2 million and dumped on roadside by men posing as DB police

A group of robbers posing as members of the Detective Branch (DB) police robbed a bank agent of Tk 1.2 million in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali. The incident took place around noon today, Monday, in front of M Majidia Government Primary School in Ward 1 of Charhazari Union. The robbers handcuffed the bank agent at gunpoint before taking the money.

The victim, Abdur Rahman, is the manager and agent-business owner of the Islami Bank Abu Madina Outlet Agent Branch. He alleged that between 11:30am and noon today, he withdrew Tk 1.2 million in cash from the bank branch and was riding his motorcycle to his destination. When he reached the west side of M Majidia Government Primary School in Ward 1 of Charhazari, a group of five robbers waiting in a private car blocked his way.