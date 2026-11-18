Activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League staged marches on several roads in Gopalganj town on Wednesday evening, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and cleavers.

They also took positions on roads and staged demonstrations in several parts of the town.

Motorcycle processions were seen in the Pachuria, Court, Launch Ghat, Kachabazar intersection, Police Lines and Bedgram areas after 7:15pm. No patrols by law enforcement agencies were seen in these areas.