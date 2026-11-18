Banned BCL activists attack hospital, stage armed march in Gopalganj
Activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League staged marches on several roads in Gopalganj town on Wednesday evening, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and cleavers.
They also took positions on roads and staged demonstrations in several parts of the town.
Motorcycle processions were seen in the Pachuria, Court, Launch Ghat, Kachabazar intersection, Police Lines and Bedgram areas after 7:15pm. No patrols by law enforcement agencies were seen in these areas.
The processions from different parts of the town converged in the Launch Ghat area, witnesses said. There, slogans were chanted under the leadership of Raju Khan, joint general secretary of the Gopalganj district unit of the banned Chhatra League. Among the slogans were “Khela, khela, khela hobe” (There will be a game).
Hospital attacked, vandalised and set on fire
Sources concerned said activists of the activities-banned Awami League and the banned Chhatra League attacked Araf General Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, owned by KM Babar, BNP lawmaker from the Gopalganj Sadar constituency, after 7pm.
The five-storey hospital building is in the Thanapara area. Its ground floor houses a pathology unit, laboratory and doctors’ chambers. The lawmaker also uses a room on the ground floor as his office.
The attack spread panic among patients and their relatives, witnesses said. Relatives rushed out of the hospital carrying children who had been admitted there.
According to eyewitnesses, the attackers vandalised the hospital and brought out chairs, tables and other equipment before setting them on fire. Smoke engulfed the entire building.
One witness said a middle-aged woman ran out of the hospital with a newborn in her arms around 7:45pm. She later got into a rickshaw with help from a relative. The woman was saying that her daughter had given birth on Sunday.
M Babar lives in a rented apartment in a building next to the hospital. No one was at the residence at the time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone at 8:23pm, lawmaker KM Babar said many patients were inside the hospital when the attack took place. The attackers set off crude bombs, vandalised the premises and looted property, he said.
“Even during a war, nobody attacks a hospital. What is happening? There were patients in the hospital. A caesarean section was performed there today as well. They attacked the hospital in those circumstances. They set off crude bombs and started a fire,” he said.
BNP offices set on fire
At least five BNP offices in different parts of Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj were reportedly set on fire between noon and evening on Wednesday.
Activists of the banned Chhatra League attacked several BNP offices, including the Gopalganj district BNP office in Kashiani upazila and offices of BNP units in several unions. Two Grameen Bank offices were also attacked.
Earlier in the day, from the morning, activists of the activities-banned Awami League and Jubo League, along with the banned Chhatra League, staged marches at different points along the Gopalganj-Tungipara road, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes and Chinese axes.
They blocked the road at six points by placing trees and bamboo across it.
Although journalists were allowed to take photographs of the road blockades, Chhatra League activists obstructed them when they tried to photograph the armed marches.