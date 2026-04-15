Jamaat leader named as instigator, no arrests even after four days

Police have not arrested anyone even four days after the killing of Pir Abdur Rahman, also known as Shamim, in Daulatpur, Kushtia. According to police, operations are ongoing to apprehend the accused.

On Monday night, the victim’s elder brother, Fazlur Rahman, filed the murder case with Daulatpur police station. The main accused and alleged instigator in the case is local Jamaat leader Muhammad Khaza Ahmed (38). He is a former president of Kushtia district Chhatra Shibir and currently a member of the Daulatpur upazila Jamaat executive committee. He is son of Kalam Dafadar from Islmapur village under Philipnagar union.

The case statement names four individuals. The other three are Md Asaduzzaman (35), son of the late Ershad Ali from Hosenabad (Biswaspara) village in Daulatpur upazila, who is president of the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Daulatpur upazila unit; Rajib Mistri (45), son of Gazi Mistri from Darogar Mor area in southwest Philipnagar; and Md Shihab, a resident of Islmapur (Purba Para). In addition, 180 to 200 unidentified individuals have been accused.

Earlier, around 10:15 pm on Monday, police had verbally stated that only one person was named in the case.