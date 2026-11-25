An activist of the Awami League, whose activities now banned, was killed in an explosion while making a crude bomb, in Shibganj, Chapainawabganj.

The incident occurred today, Wednesday afternoon, in the Chowka area of the Monaksha union in the Upazila. At least four people were injured in the explosion.

The deceased is Md Tomas Uddin (35), son of Md Mortuza, from Lambar Tola village in Bishwanathpur, Upazila.

On his Facebook ID (Md Tomas Uddin), Tomas described himself as a member of the Shibganj Upazila Krishak League and an activist of the Awami League.