Chapainawabganj
Activities-banned Awami League activist killed in explosion while making crude bombs
An activist of the Awami League, whose activities now banned, was killed in an explosion while making a crude bomb, in Shibganj, Chapainawabganj.
The incident occurred today, Wednesday afternoon, in the Chowka area of the Monaksha union in the Upazila. At least four people were injured in the explosion.
The deceased is Md Tomas Uddin (35), son of Md Mortuza, from Lambar Tola village in Bishwanathpur, Upazila.
On his Facebook ID (Md Tomas Uddin), Tomas described himself as a member of the Shibganj Upazila Krishak League and an activist of the Awami League.
His Facebook account contains pictures of him participating in various Awami League programmes.
He was known to be close to Samil Uddin Ahmed, a former member of parliament of the Awami League from Chapainawabganj-1 (Shibganj) constituency.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station, Matiur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the explosion occurred around 2: 30 PM in the Chowka area of the Upazila while making a crude bomb.
A few individuals were making crude bombs in a quiet place beneath banana plants beside a field in the area.
One person was killed, and three to four people were injured in the explosion. They later fled the scene.
OC Matiur Rahman further stated that the police have inspected the incident site, and an investigation has already commenced.
Authorities are looking into how the incident occurred and who was involved.
The body of the deceased has been recovered and sent to the morgue of the 250-bed district hospital for an autopsy.