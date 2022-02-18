Kushtia AL leader shot dead, three others bullet-hit

The incident could be the result of election-related clashes, said local people. Three others sustained bullet-wounds in the incident, they added.
Police and witnesses said Siddiqur and a few of his relatives went to harvest crops at a charland in the morning. At that time the opponents opened fire with a shotgun, leaving Siddiqur dead on the spot and another three with bullet wounds.
The injured are Siddiqur’s brother Anisur Rahman, Abdul Khaleque and Badsah Manal. They were admitted to Bheramara upazila health complex, they added.
Local people said there was conflict between the two groups since the elections. Friday’s attack was the result of that conflict, they claimed.
Confirming the death of Siddiqur Rahman by a shotgun bullet and three other injuries, Bheramara police station officer-in-charge Mojibur Rahman said they have been investigating the reasons behind the incident.