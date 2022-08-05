Crime

Rajshahi University

BCL expels RU leader Tonmoy for hiring proxy candidates for admission seekers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mushfiq Tahmid Tonmoy
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Central Executive Committee expelled Mushfiq Tahmid Tonmoy, organising secretary of its Rajshahi University (RU) unit, for hiring proxy examinees for admission seekers, reports news agency UNB.

Tonmoy was expelled from the ruling Awami League’s student wing for violating party discipline with his involvement in admission test irregularities, BCL central committee president Al Nahian Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said Thursday.

On 26 July, four people were arrested for tampering with the admission test of the “A” unit of the RU through impersonation. Later, a mobile court sentenced them to one-year imprisonment.

One of the arrestees, Bayezid Khan, told the police that Tonmoy had arranged for him to appear as a proxy.

Rajshahi University authorities on Wednesday cancelled the entry test result of an admission seeker who hired a proxy examinee to take the exam for him.

Proxy examinee Bayezid secured the first position on behalf of Tanveer Ahmed in Group-2 of the A unit entry test for the academic year 2021-2022.

