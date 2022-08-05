BCL expels RU leader Tonmoy for hiring proxy candidates for admission seekers

On 26 July, four people were arrested for tampering with the admission test of the “A” unit of the RU through impersonation. Later, a mobile court sentenced them to one-year imprisonment.
One of the arrestees, Bayezid Khan, told the police that Tonmoy had arranged for him to appear as a proxy.
Rajshahi University authorities on Wednesday cancelled the entry test result of an admission seeker who hired a proxy examinee to take the exam for him.
Proxy examinee Bayezid secured the first position on behalf of Tanveer Ahmed in Group-2 of the A unit entry test for the academic year 2021-2022.