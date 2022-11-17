2 held with 112 gold bars at Benapole: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained two people with 112 gold bars, weighing 16.5 kgs, from Amrakhali border area in Benapole on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The two have been identified as Omar Faruk, 27, son of Manu Mia and Farhad Hossain, 32, son of Barek Sarkar of Chandpur district.

Lt Col Minhaj Ahmed Siddique, commandant of BGB-21, said based on a tip-off, their team nabbed the duo from the border area around 9:30 pm and seized the 112 gold bars worth Tk 165 million.

A process is on to file a case at Benapole Port police station in this connection, he added.