Steps being taken to cancel Arav’s Indian passport

Speaking to Prothom Alo about this on Wednesday, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “It is not possible to bring Arav back. He has not gone to Dubai using Bangladeshi passport. There is no way but to request India to bring him back.”

Rabiul Islam, who has come to be known as gold trader Arav Khan in Dubai, is actually an accused in the case filed for the murder of police’s Special Branch (SB) inspector Mamun Imran Khan. Mamun was killed on 8 July 2018. The law enforcement recovered Mamun's charred body from a forest in Gazipur the next day.

The murdered SB inspector’s elder brother Jahangir Alam Khan filed a murder case with Banani police station in the capital in this connection. Upon investigation, DB police filed a charge sheet against absconding Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan and nine others in the case on 31 March, 2019. The trial is currently underway at the court of first additional metropolitan sessions judge court in Dhaka.