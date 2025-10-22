BUET student sent to jail under cyber security law
A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Srishanto Roy, an Electrical and Engineering Department (EEE) student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), to jail in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ehsanul Islam passed the order when police produced him before the court seeking jail.
The court also fixed Thursday for the next hearing.
Earlier on Tuesday, some students of BUET staged demonstrations demanding punishment of Sreeshanto Roy for sexually harassing a classmate.
Allegations have been brought against Shreeshanto for hurting 'religious sentiment' and cyberbullying.
A security guard of the university on Wednesday filed a case against him with Chwakbazar Police Station on charge of sexual harassment, making indecent comments about girls on social media platform and hurting religious sentiment.
After getting a complaint, police arrested him on Wednesday.