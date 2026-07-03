BNP leader killed over World Cup celebrations in Adabor; 10 detained

BNP leader Abul Bashar (45) was hacked to death in the capital's Adabor area following a dispute over Brazil's World Cup victory celebration. Law enforcement has detained 10 suspects during raids in the capital yesterday and today.

Md. Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mohammadpur and Adabor Zones) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Tejgaon Division, told Prothom Alo that three suspects were detained from Nobodoy Housing in Adabor on Thursday afternoon and are currently being interrogated. The detainees have been identified as Shoaib, Arman and Nayan.

Jewel Rana added that Bashar's family had taken his body to their village home for burial. Upon their return, they will file a murder case at Adabor Police Station. The three detainees will be shown arrested in that case.