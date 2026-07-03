BNP leader killed over World Cup celebrations in Adabor; 10 detained
BNP leader Abul Bashar (45) was hacked to death in the capital's Adabor area following a dispute over Brazil's World Cup victory celebration. Law enforcement has detained 10 suspects during raids in the capital yesterday and today.
Md. Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mohammadpur and Adabor Zones) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Tejgaon Division, told Prothom Alo that three suspects were detained from Nobodoy Housing in Adabor on Thursday afternoon and are currently being interrogated. The detainees have been identified as Shoaib, Arman and Nayan.
Jewel Rana added that Bashar's family had taken his body to their village home for burial. Upon their return, they will file a murder case at Adabor Police Station. The three detainees will be shown arrested in that case.
Additionally, the Detective Branch (DB) reported four detentions, while the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three others in connection with the killing.
DMP's Media and Public Relations Division is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon regarding the four individuals detained by the DB.
According to police, the conflict began on Tuesday night during celebrations following Brazil’s win against Japan. After the match, local teenagers were celebrating with drums and flutes. During this time, a man named Habib allegedly beat a youth named Nirob.
Police officials say that as a consequence of that incident, Saddam Hossain (35), President of the Adabor Unit of BNP, went to the Nobodoy Housing market area the following day and beat Nirob again. There are also allegations that he forcibly picked up Nirob. Local BNP leaders later initiated an effort to settle the matter.
On Wednesday night, an arbitration meeting was held at Habib’s office in the Nobodoy kitchen market. Saddam and his supporters allegedly tried to attack Nirob and his elder brother Ripon, triggering a chase between the two groups. At one point, Saddam and Abul Bashar, General Secretary of the Adabor Unit BNP, were attacked with sharp weapons.
The two were first taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced Bashar dead at approximately 11:45 PM. Saddam is still undergoing treatment.
ADC Jewel Rana noted that Saddam had submitted a written complaint to Adabor Police Station prior to Wednesday’s attack. Police are currently verifying the roles of all those involved in the incident.
According to relatives, Abul Bashar was a private car driver by profession and served as the General Secretary of the Nobodoy Housing Unit BNP. Originally from Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila, he lived in a rented house in Adabor’s B-Block. He is survived by a son and a daughter.