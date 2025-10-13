Madrasah teacher sentenced to death in child rape case
A Chattogram court on Monday awarded death sentence to a madrasah teacher for raping a 12-year-old child.
The convict, Md Ismail, 46, served as a teacher in the Hifz section of a madrasah in Chattogram. He hails from Charamba in Lohagara upazila.
Judge Saidur Rahman Gazi of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5, Chattogram delivered the verdict this afternoon.
Public prosecutor Akbar Ali told Prothom Alo that the court sentenced the accused to death for committing rape, imposed a fine of Tk 100,000, and ordered an additional year of imprisonment in default of payment.
According to the case documents, on 26 September 2022, the 12-year-old student was sexually assaulted by the teacher inside the madrasah. On 5 October, when the child’s mother visited her, she complained of severe abdominal pain. On the way home, she disclosed the abuse to her mother.
The child’s mother immediately informed the madrasah authorities and the police of the incident. The institution handed the accused over to law enforcement, and the survivor’s mother subsequently filed a case with Chawkbazar police station.
Following investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet against Ismail.
After examining the testimonies of nine witnesses, the tribunal found the teacher guilty beyond reasonable doubt and delivered the capital sentence.
Md Parvez, the court’s bench assistant, confirmed that the convict was present during the pronouncement of the verdict and was later taken to prison under court orders.