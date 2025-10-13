Madrasah teacher sentenced to death in child rape case

Public prosecutor Akbar Ali told Prothom Alo that the court sentenced the accused to death for committing rape, imposed a fine of Tk 100,000, and ordered an additional year of imprisonment in default of payment.

According to the case documents, on 26 September 2022, the 12-year-old student was sexually assaulted by the teacher inside the madrasah. On 5 October, when the child’s mother visited her, she complained of severe abdominal pain. On the way home, she disclosed the abuse to her mother.

The child’s mother immediately informed the madrasah authorities and the police of the incident. The institution handed the accused over to law enforcement, and the survivor’s mother subsequently filed a case with Chawkbazar police station.