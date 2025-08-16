Joint forces raid coaching centre in Rajshahi, surrounded by army personnel

A raid is being conducted at a coaching centre in the Kadirganj area. Since 9:30am, army personnel have cordoned off the building, blocking the road in Kadirganj.

The name of the coaching centre is 'Dctor English'.

According to local sources, the building is owned by Shafiul Alam (Lattu), a former vice president of the Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP.



His son, Montasebul Alam (Anindya), runs the Doctor English coaching centre.

He is a relative of former Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton. Earier, Montasebul Alam had been arrested as a suspect in the murder case of Rezaul Karim, a professor in the English department at Rajshahi University. He was later acquitted of that case.