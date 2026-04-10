Schoolgirl found unconscious at school, physicians suspect rape

Police have taken the school’s office assistant and night guard into custody for questioning. The girl is a sixth-grader of the institution.

According to the girl’s family, teachers and police, a farewell programme for SSC (Secondary School Certificate) candidates was held at the school on Thursday, where students from other classes were also present. Although the programme ended around 3:00 pm and most students returned home, the girl’s family could not find her. At one stage, the schoolgirl’s family members requested the office assistant to check at the classrooms of the school.

A maternal uncle of the girl, speaking to Prothom Alo outside the gynaecology ward of Kushtia General Hospital, said that when family members went to the school and requested the office assistant to unlock the classrooms for a search, he paid no heed and instead behaved aggressively.

According to him, later, after repeatedly contacting the head teacher, the classrooms were searched at around 8:00 pm. After unlocking the ground floor, they found the girl lying unconscious on the first floor. Her sandals were found on another floor. She was quickly rescued and taken to Mirpur Upazila Health Complex, from where physicians referred her to Kushtia General Hospital.