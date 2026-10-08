Youth group catches muggers, wears uniforms, conducts raids

A video circulating on Facebook shows several young men detaining a man who identifies himself as Anwar, also known as ‘Blade Anwar’.

The young men ask Anwar to send a message to muggers operating in Tongi. Anwar then says, “Don’t come to Tongi to carry out mugging. They will beat you and break your bones.”

At this point, someone off camera asks, “Who will break their bones?” Anwar replies, “The public.”

The young men then ask Anwar to say the name of an organisation called Bangladesh Youth Revolution. He tries to say the name and the video ends there.

The incident took place on 16 August in Tongi, Gazipur. The organisation mentioned in the video was formed by a group of young people from the Tongi area.