Dhaka University teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting students
Police have arrested professor Ershad Halim of the Department of Chemistry at Dhaka University on allegations of sexually assaulting students over an extended period.
He was arrested from his residence in the capital’s Shewrapara around 11:00 pm on Thursday.
Later that same night, a student who claims to have been assaulted, filed a case against the teacher at Mirpur Model police station, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse.
In connection with that case, the teacher was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court today, Friday. The court has ordered that he be sent to prison.
Students of the department began writing about the allegations against professor Ershad Halim on Facebook yesterday. Later that night, several students held a press conference at the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association office at TSC (Teacher-Student Centre), demanding that he be brought under the rule of law without delay.
One student also posted on Facebook a detailed account of being assaulted by the teacher. Following these developments, police picked him up from his residence later that night.
Abu Nayeem, a student of the Department of Chemistry and vice-president of Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall Students’ Union, who has been vocal in demanding justice, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that so far 12 students have informed them that they were sexually assaulted by the teacher.
Claiming that students from various batches had previously been subjected to similar abuse, Abu Nayeem said, “We cannot say with certainty how many students have been victimised. Since the issue came to light, at least 12 students have come forward with evidence of his actions. Every day, someone new is informing us.”
The student who posted on Facebook said that he had encountered a problem related to an examination. The teacher called him to his Shewrapara residence under the pretext of resolving the issue. During the conversation, the teacher sexually assaulted him and threatened him so that he would not reveal the incident.
The student also alleges that on several subsequent occasions, he was again taken to the Shewrapara flat, threatened, sexually assaulted, and beaten.
Asked about the allegations, Dhaka University proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo this afternoon that, after the complaint was made, the teacher had been instructed to refrain from all academic activities. The complaint has been forwarded to the university’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Cell. Meanwhile, police have arrested the teacher and are proceeding in accordance with legal procedures.
Defence counsel claims teacher’s innocence
Professor Ershad Halim was produced before the court this afternoon where the investigating officer, sub-inspector Mehedi Hasan of Mirpur Model police station, sought to have him kept in prison until the investigation is complete.
Defence counsel Shyamal Kumar Roy appealed for bail, arguing that his client was innocent.
He also claimed that as the teacher was due to be considered for the position of department chair in a few months, other teachers had conspired to frame him.
The lawyer also mentioned that professor Halim has a wife and a child studying in Class VIII, questioning why he would engage in such acts.
After the hearing, the court rejected the bail application and ordered that Ershad Halim be sent to prison.
Demand for permanent expulsion from University
At last night’s press conference, Avik Chakrabarty, a student of the 2022–23 academic year, said that students could no longer accept Ershad Halim as a teacher. He said senior students had previously warned them about him.
Avik alleged that the teacher would initially call students to his office room and later call them to his residence. He would phone many students late at night without reason and engage in incoherent conversations. Recently, he allegedly called a student to his residence, assaulted him, and threatened him to keep silent.
Speakers at the press conference demanded that the teacher be permanently expelled from the university.