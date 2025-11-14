Dhaka University teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting students

Police have arrested professor Ershad Halim of the Department of Chemistry at Dhaka University on allegations of sexually assaulting students over an extended period.

He was arrested from his residence in the capital’s Shewrapara around 11:00 pm on Thursday.

Later that same night, a student who claims to have been assaulted, filed a case against the teacher at Mirpur Model police station, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse.

In connection with that case, the teacher was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court today, Friday. The court has ordered that he be sent to prison.