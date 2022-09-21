SSC question paper leak: Head teacher among three schoolteachers arrested

A police team conducted a drive in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram early Wednesday and arrested them.
Earlier, on Tuesday night, tag officer of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Girls High School and upazila fisheries officer Md. Adam Malik Chowdhury filed the case.
Police have also detained two teachers of the school – Hamidur Rahman and Md. Sohel -- for quizzing.
Handwritten copies of English 1st and 2nd papers of the ongoing SSC examinations allegedly went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday and Tuesday.
Dinajpur Education Board chairman professor Quamrul Islam, secretary professor Zahiruddin, deputy commissioner Rezaul Karim, superintendent of police Dinajpur Al Asad Mahfuzul Islam, and district secondary education officer Shamsul Alam conducted a probe and found evidence against the three.
Meanwhile, the SSC examination on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Dinajpur issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday morning.
The subjects are – Mathematics (109), Physics (136), Agricultural Science (134) and Chemistry (137).
New schedule for the exams will be announced soon while exams on other subjects will be held as per schedule.