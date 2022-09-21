SSC question paper leak: Head teacher among three schoolteachers arrested

Three schoolteachers, including a head teacher, have been arrested in Kurigram for their alleged involvement in the leak of question papers in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Lutfur Rahman, the head teacher and secretary of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Girls High School, and two assistant teachers of the school -- Zubaiyer Hossain and Aminur Rahman.