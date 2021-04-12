Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine

The notice asked the respondents to reply within 24 hours and warned that a contempt of court case will be filed against them if they do not respond.

On 19 March last year, the HC issued a rule along with a four-point interim directive after an initial hearing on a writ petition filed by Akhand.

It also issued a rule seeking an explanation why airports and seaports won’t be directed to ensure 14-day quarantine and health examination.

Covid-19 would not have spread to this extent had the authorities concerned followed the directive on mandatory quarantine of foreign returnees, the lawyer said.

The cabinet secretary is yet to file the progress report which was scheduled to be submitted within 16 April last year, he said.