BCL leader's death: Police claim he fell from roof, family alleges murder

The family of Saifullah Arif, 30, Vice President of Bhola Sadar upazila Chhatra League, has alleged that he was murdered while police claim he fell from roof of a house.

His father, Bashir Uddin (Master), made the allegation during a press conference held today, Tuesday afternoon, at the Bhola Press Club auditorium.

At the event, Bashir Uddin said, "The police are claiming that he died after falling from the roof. But there was no possibility of such a fall—there were bamboo fences and balconies on every floor. The behaviour of the police has been suspicious from the beginning."

Earlier, on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Shariful Haque stated at a press conference in his office that, according to initial investigations, Saifullah Arif died after accidentally falling from the roof of his home.