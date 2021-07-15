Life term means 30 yrs in jail

“Imprisonment for life is equivalent to imprisonment for 30 years if sections 45 and 53 are read together along with sections 55 and 57 of the Penal Code and 35A of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” it read.
However, the convict will not be entitled to get the benefit of section 35A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, if awarded life imprisonment by the International Crimes Tribunal under International Crimes Tribunals Act, 1973.
A seven-member bench led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed a short verdict on 1 December last year over the matter following a review petition filed by a convict, Ataur Mridha.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin stood for the state while lawyer Khandakar Mahbub Hossain represented the petitioner.