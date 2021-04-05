Listed Razakar Patla Doctor arrested in Ctg

Chattogram district police arrested a listed Razakar Syed Shawkatul Islam alias Patla Doctor, 81, on charges of war crimes against humanity, from Munsef Bari of Nanupur Union under Fatikchhari upazila of the district early Monday, reports BSS.

Earlier, the International War Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against him for killing several freedom fighters, including Muktijuddah Nur Ahmad chairman at Fatikchari upazila during the liberation war.