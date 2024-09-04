PBI to investigate murder case against Hasina, Quader, 22 others

A court on Wednesday ordered PBI to investigate the case filed against 24 persons including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former transport minister Obaidul Quader for killing a man in city’s Rampura area on July 19 during the anti-discrimination protest.

The victim’s wife filed the case before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi this morning. The court recorded the plaintiff’s statement and ordered PBI to investigate the case.