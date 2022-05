He said Salam was brought to Kushtia General Hospital around 10.20pm in a serious condition, and he died at 1.20am. "The body bore several stab injury marks," said the OC.

An eyewitness, identified as Mamun, who was accompanying the victim, told the police that a group of armed men suddenly attacked them near Allahrdarga Boyan intersection at night.

"Mamun also suffered minor injuries in the attack. Efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators of the crime," the OC said.