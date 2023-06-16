'Drag him to the dark and beat him', attacker said while assaulting Rabbani

It is seen in the footage that Golam Rabbani's motorbike was crossing the Pathati intersection at 10:17 pm. All of a sudden, an unidentified person intercepted his movement and pushed him to the ground. Five or six miscreants already there, started beating him up. An attacker was heard to say, "Drag him to the dark and beat him."

Later, he was taken out of the CCTV camera surveillance and beaten mercilessly. At one stage, the miscreants left him unconscious.

Police said they have identified the miscreants. Efforts are underway to detain them. Six have already been detained. No case in this incident has been filed yet.