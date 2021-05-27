LSD drug found while investigating DU student Hafizur’s death

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has seized Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) drug from a house in Dhaka. They recovered the drug while investigating the death of Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman. This is the first instance of recovering this hallucinogenic drug in Bangladesh.

DB also arrested three private university students accused of selling the drug on Wednesday night. The arrested students are Lupol and Turja of North South University and Adib of Independent University, a source of DB on condition of anonymity confirmed Prothom Alo.

DB would hold a press conference over the matter on Thursday afternoon.

DB sources told Prothom Alo that the group used to sell LSD through a Facebook group named ‘Apnar Abba’. Lupol manages the group consisting of over one thousand members.

Lupol had dropped out of Institute of Business Studies (IBA) at Dhaka University and was admitted into North South University later.