Bangladeshis stranded and injured in Russian war zone plead for rescue

Ali Hasan Sohel (42), a resident of Rajbari’s Goalanda and several other Bangladeshis are living in inhumane conditions on the Russian frontlines after being lured with promises of well-paying company jobs.

After nearly a month and a half, they managed to contact their families to share their plight. Injured in a drone strike, they are currently pleading for repatriation from a medical camp in Ukraine.

Sohel is the eldest son of Abdul Haque from the Juran Mollar Para (Kumrakandi) area of Goalanda municipality. His family members have demanded his immediate repatriation and punishment for the brokers involved in the alleged recruitment fraud.

On 19 May, the families of Sohel and three others submitted a written complaint to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.