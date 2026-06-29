Lured with company jobs
Bangladeshis stranded and injured in Russian war zone plead for rescue
Ali Hasan Sohel (42), a resident of Rajbari’s Goalanda and several other Bangladeshis are living in inhumane conditions on the Russian frontlines after being lured with promises of well-paying company jobs.
After nearly a month and a half, they managed to contact their families to share their plight. Injured in a drone strike, they are currently pleading for repatriation from a medical camp in Ukraine.
Sohel is the eldest son of Abdul Haque from the Juran Mollar Para (Kumrakandi) area of Goalanda municipality. His family members have demanded his immediate repatriation and punishment for the brokers involved in the alleged recruitment fraud.
On 19 May, the families of Sohel and three others submitted a written complaint to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.
According to the complaint, Sohel, along with Palash Sheikh of Uttarpara Ghosherchar, Rony of Darul Quran Fakirbari and Sourav Molla of Bolakoir area; all from Gopalganj Sadar upazila contacted a recruiting agency named Jabel-e-Noor International Limited in Dhaka’s Malibagh to be sent to Russia.
The agency reportedly took Tk 700,000 from each individual, totaling Tk 28,00,000, along with their passports and other necessary documents. Following medical tests and other formalities, they were sent to Russia on 7 May with clearance from the BMET. Upon arrival, a female representative received them at the airport.
The families alleged that upon arrival in Russia, a group of 30 individuals was kept in a hotel for three days before being handed over to the military. Their heads were then shaved, they were dressed in military uniforms, given training and supplied with heavy weapons. A few days later, they managed to send SMS and voice messages to their families, claiming they had been sold to the Russian forces through the recruiting agency for Tk 3,075,000 each.
Jamil Sheikh, father of Palash Sheikh of Gopalganj, said that after learning about the situation, the families contacted Jabel-E-Noor International Limited, but the agency provided no assistance. Instead, they were allegedly threatened. He said the agreement had been for company jobs in Russia. If that was not possible, the workers were supposed to be brought back to Bangladesh.
He demanded that the four men be repatriated and compensated for their suffering.
Sohel’s father, Abdul Haque said his son used to support the family by driving an auto-rickshaw in the local area. About a year ago, through his nephew, Sohel was introduced to Imran Hossain from the Satoir area of Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila. Imran proposed sending Sohel to Russia for a high-paying company job at a cost of Tk 800,000. They eventually settled on a deal for Tk 700,000. After paying the full amount through loans, Sohel was sent to Russia on 7 May.
Abdul Haque noted that although his nephew Akash and several others from Boalmari were supposed to go with Sohel, they ultimately stayed behind. Only his son was included in the group of 30. The family was told he would be working in a company job for two years. However, a month and a half later, they learned over the phone that the group had been sent to the war zone in Ukraine. His son is currently in a temporary medical camp, nursing injuries. He demanded the swift repatriation of his son.
Sohel’s wife, Aklima Khatun, said, “I couldn’t contact or get any news of my husband after he left for Russia. A few days later, he called to say they were being sent to the war zone with a mercenary army. After that, communication was cut off. Suddenly, after nearly a month and a half, he called one day. His appearance had completely changed, his hair and beard were overgrown, his hand was bandaged and he had cotton in his ears. He was crying from inside a tent, pleading to be saved.”
She added that not a single penny of the Tk 700,000 given to the broker has been recovered. With elderly parents-in-law, three children and other family members to care for, she is finding it increasingly difficult to run the household. She appealed for her husband to be brought back home immediately.
Sohel’s mother, Anjila Begum said, “I want nothing else, just my son back. They are being tortured there; they aren't even given three meals a day. My son's three children will be orphaned if he doesn't return. I appeal to the Prime Minister, please bring my son back to me.”
Local residents, including Alauddin Khan and Ibad Ali Shikdar, noted that the family is in a state of catastrophe after falling victim to the broker's deception. As the sole breadwinner is missing, the family has been left completely helpless. They urged the government to ensure their swift repatriation.
During a visit to Ali Hasan’s home on Monday, family members managed to reach him over the phone. Speaking from a medical camp in the city of Krasnodar, Ukraine, he told Prothom Alo, “We were promised construction jobs with a salary of 60,000 Rubles (approximately Tk 90,000). But as soon as we landed at the Russian airport, we were handed over to the army. After a few days of training, they gave us weapons and drove us to the war zone.”
Ali Hasan further explained that they were deployed across four occupied regions of Ukraine. The group of 30 was split into two teams of 16 and 14. “Russian soldiers would stay back in the camps while we were sent out with mercenaries. We were sent ahead to scout the roads for mines and drones while the Russian soldiers monitored us from the camp using drones. Many are being killed or wounded. I have no news of 12 others who were with us. They are likely dead.”
Describing his injuries he said, “I and Palash Sheikh from Gopalganj were wounded on 13 June and brought to this camp. Three days ago, another man named Rajon from Jhenaidah arrived here injured. I have lost my hearing in one ear and my hand is badly mangled. The food they give us is inedible. We go hungry most of the time. They are constantly pushing us to go back to the frontlines. Please save us. We want to live. I appeal to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to rescue us from here and arrange our return.”
Goalanda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sathi Das told Prothom Alo that she was unaware of the matter. However, she assured that the administration would provide necessary assistance if the victim’s family takes legal action. If required, she added, initiatives would be taken through the deputy commissioner.