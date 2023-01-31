BTCL official gets death for murdering wife, two children

The court also fined him Tk 50,000 or to suffer five-month more behind bars in default.
Dhaka 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Iftekhar pronounced the judgment in presence of the convict and later sent him to jail with conviction warrant.
Police recovered bodies of Rakib's wife Munni Begum, 37, son Farhan Uddin, 12, and daughter Laiba Rahman, 3, from his Dakkhin Khan, Prem Bagan flat on 14 February 2020. Munni's brother Munna Rahman filed the case against Rakib with Dakkhin Khan Police Station.
Investigation officer and detective branch (DB) inspector Mizanur Rahman on 28 February 2021, filed charge-sheet against Rakib Uddin Ahmed. The court today came up with the judgment after examining 11 witnesses on different hearing dates.