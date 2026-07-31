Rape, suicide rise in July despite decline in overall violence against women: MSF
According to its assessment, while the total number of reported crimes has decreased, the nature of the violence has become increasingly brutal and complex.
Although the overall number of incidents of violence against women and children declined slightly in July compared to June, cases of rape and suicide increased during the month.
Rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) disclosed the data in a monthly report on gender-based violence. According to its statistics, rape cases rose by nearly 33 per cent in July, while suicides increased by about 65 per cent.
The findings were released in a press statement sent to the media today, Friday, signed by MSF President Sultana Kamal. The report was prepared based on information published in several leading national newspapers and data provided by local human rights activists.
MSF recorded 320 incidents of violence against women and children across the country in June. The number fell to 306 in July. Although the overall number of incidents declined by about 4.4 per cent, the organisation described the situation as still alarming.
According to its assessment, while the total number of reported crimes has decreased, the nature of the violence has become increasingly brutal and complex.
Alarming rise in rape and suicide
MSF's statistics show that 90 rape cases were reported in July, compared to 68 in June, representing an increase of nearly 33 per cent in just one month. Incidents of sexual harassment or abuse also increased slightly, rising from 21 cases in June to 22 in July.
Meanwhile, 17 suicides were reported in June, but the number rose to 28 in July—an increase of nearly 65 per cent within a month.
MSF believes that the increase in rape cases indicates an acute sense of insecurity among women and children. The high rate of suicide, it says, may reflect the psychological consequences of social oppression and impunity.
Some forms of crimes declined
Despite the rise in rape and suicide, several indicators of violence declined during July. Gang rape cases fell from 16 in June to seven in July. Cases involving both rape and murder declined from five to three. Attempted rape cases dropped slightly from 35 to 34.
Incidents of physical assault fell from 56 in June to 42 in July.
In addition, 76 women and children were victims of murder in June, while the figure declined to 52 in July. However, incidents of abduction and disappearance increased slightly, from 12 to 13. As in June, one acid attack was reported in July.
Settlement of criminal offences through arbitration and recovery of abandoned newborns
MSF expressed deep concern over the continuing practice of settling serious criminal offences through informal arbitration (shalish) in violation of the law.
According to the report, at least three cases involving attempted rape and sodomy were settled through illegal arbitration in July. Of these, two were cases of attempted rape, while one was a case of sodomy.
The report also documented the recovery of 11 abandoned newborns during July. Among them, eight were found dead, while three were rescued alive.
According to the report, police generally fail to conduct effective investigations to identify those responsible in such cases, allowing perpetrators to remain beyond the reach of the law.
In cases involving deceased newborns, police usually file unnatural death cases, while surviving infants are handed over to the Department of Social Services.
According to MSF, the practices of illegal arbitration and newborn abandonment further reinforce a culture of impunity in society.