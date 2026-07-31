Rape, suicide rise in July despite decline in overall violence against women: MSF

Although the overall number of incidents of violence against women and children declined slightly in July compared to June, cases of rape and suicide increased during the month.

Rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) disclosed the data in a monthly report on gender-based violence. According to its statistics, rape cases rose by nearly 33 per cent in July, while suicides increased by about 65 per cent.

The findings were released in a press statement sent to the media today, Friday, signed by MSF President Sultana Kamal. The report was prepared based on information published in several leading national newspapers and data provided by local human rights activists.