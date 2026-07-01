Surveillance eases as extremists seek to regroup

Alongside the Keraniganj explosion, law enforcement agencies have since found the extremist organisation to be linked to three other incidents that occurred in different parts of the country up to March this year.

In February, several assailants attacked police during a search in Kutubkhali of Dhaka's Jatrabari area. A number of bombs were recovered from bags abandoned by the attackers as they fled. The investigators found similarities between those devices and the bombs seized in Keraniganj.

The following month, an explosion occurred during a police search operation in the Janapad Mor area of Syedabad in the capital. Another explosion took place at a Shiva temple in Cumilla town later that month. Police say they have found links among the three incidents.

By examining CCTV footage from the stabbing of a police officer in Jatrabari and the explosions in Syedabad and Cumilla, investigators identified two close associates of Sheikh Al Amin who had been involved in the Keraniganj case. They were identified as Nazmul Hasan Mamun and Mohammad Arif. Sources connected to the investigation said both men were involved in all three incidents.

Investigators believe Al Amin manufactured the bombs on the night before the Keraniganj explosion and stored them in separate rooms. The blast is believed to have occurred accidentally during a moment of carelessness. Al Amin, his wife and their child were injured.