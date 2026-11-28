Sweden Aslam remanded for five more days
Top criminal SM Aslam alias Sweden Aslam is providing misleading information while being questioned in the Titon murder case and trying to conceal the details of the killing of another top criminal, Khandaker Naim Ahmed Titon, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB).
Against this backdrop, a court has placed Sweden Aslam on a fresh five-day remand in the murder case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Riyad Hossain passed the order after a hearing today, Saturday.
Earlier, Md Irfan Khan, sub-inspector (SI) of the DB's Ramna Zonal Team and the investigation officer in the case, had sought a 10-day remand for Sweden Aslam.
In its remand application, the DB outlined the disputes behind Titon's murder, Sweden Aslam's alleged involvement, his influence in the criminal underworld and details of his long criminal career.
The application said the murder may have stemmed from a dispute over the lease of the cattle market in Basila, in the capital. Investigators have found indications of the involvement of several top criminals in the underworld.
According to the DB, during his previous five-day remand, Aslam strategically avoided the central aspects of the case and gave misleading answers. He also tried to divert the investigation and failed to provide satisfactory information about the whereabouts of other accused individuals. However, he did provide some important information related to the case, which is now being verified.
Dispute over cattle market lease
According to the remand application, before his murder, Khandaker Naim Ahmed Titon had called his elder brother, Khandaker Sayeed Akhtar Ripon, who is also the complainant in the case, and told him about disputes with several people.
Those named included Rony alias Bhangari Rony, who has been arrested in the case; another fugitive top criminal, Enamul Hasan Helal alias Pichchi Helal; Badal alias Killer Badal; and Shajahan, among others. The application described them as notorious top criminals in the underworld.
DB sources said the dispute centred on the tender for the lease of the Basila cattle market. Titon had also told his elder brother that he was feeling insecure because of the dispute.
The investigation officer claimed that a local-level investigation had revealed Sweden Aslam's direct involvement in Titon's murder.
Investigators also found that he had instigated the dispute over the cattle market lease.
A murder case over Titon's killing was filed with New Market Police Station on 29 April this year.
Criminal network remained active even during imprisonment
The DB also detailed Sweden Aslam's extensive network in the criminal underworld in its remand application.
It said he had built a vast criminal network through his long involvement in the underworld. Police have intelligence suggesting that he continued to control criminal gangs even while in hiding or staying abroad.
According to the DB, members of the network established by Aslam have been carrying out violence and creating disorder in different parts of the country at his direction. He has also played a significant role in supplying arms and ammunition for various violent activities.
Apart from the Titon murder case, Aslam has also been named in the murder case of Mahfuzul Haque Khan Galib, filed with Tejgaon Police Station on 27 March this year. The DB said he was identified as the prime accused in a confessional statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in that case.
The remand application said Aslam had been accused in nine murder cases, including the 1986 murder of Shakil and the murders of Kamrun and Mizan in the 1990s. He is also an accused in around 22 other cases involving allegations of extortion and attempted murder.
After spending 27 years in prison, Sweden Aslam was released on bail on 3 September 2024. The remand application alleged that he subsequently became involved in various criminal activities, including extortion and grabbing markets in Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon and Farmgate areas of the capital.
The DB said Aslam's links and activities in the criminal underworld had continued despite his prolonged imprisonment. Witnesses in various cases had been reluctant to testify in court out of fear of his influence, disrupting the judicial proceedings in those cases.
Five reasons for Aslam's fresh remand
The DB believes that further interrogation of Sweden Aslam is necessary to establish the actual motive behind the murder and identify those involved in planning it. It cited five reasons in its application seeking a 10-day remand.
The reasons are: establishing the actual motive behind the murder; gathering information about those who directly participated in the killing; identifying those who ordered the murder; tracing the source of the weapons used and recovering them; and arresting the other accused.
The DB also expressed concern that Aslam might go into hiding if released on bail and become involved in criminal activities again. It therefore opposed his bail.
Sweden Aslam was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on the night of 23 November. Following a court order, the DB subsequently interrogated him on a five-day remand.