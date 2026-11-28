Top criminal SM Aslam alias Sweden Aslam is providing misleading information while being questioned in the Titon murder case and trying to conceal the details of the killing of another top criminal, Khandaker Naim Ahmed Titon, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB).

Against this backdrop, a court has placed Sweden Aslam on a fresh five-day remand in the murder case. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Riyad Hossain passed the order after a hearing today, Saturday.

Earlier, Md Irfan Khan, sub-inspector (SI) of the DB's Ramna Zonal Team and the investigation officer in the case, had sought a 10-day remand for Sweden Aslam.

In its remand application, the DB outlined the disputes behind Titon's murder, Sweden Aslam's alleged involvement, his influence in the criminal underworld and details of his long criminal career.

The application said the murder may have stemmed from a dispute over the lease of the cattle market in Basila, in the capital. Investigators have found indications of the involvement of several top criminals in the underworld.

According to the DB, during his previous five-day remand, Aslam strategically avoided the central aspects of the case and gave misleading answers. He also tried to divert the investigation and failed to provide satisfactory information about the whereabouts of other accused individuals. However, he did provide some important information related to the case, which is now being verified.