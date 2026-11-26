Murder, suicide or an accident—even a month after the death of former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, this question remains unanswered. The Naval police are investigating all three possibilities after his body was recovered from the Turag River.

Investigators are searching for answers to where Tahsif went after leaving his house, who was with him and what happened on the riverbank. They have recorded statements and testimonies from at least 40 people and are examining evidence from four key locations. However, the full autopsy report has yet to be received.

The naval police, the investigating agency in the case, said Tahsif's father, AKM Enayetul Karim filed a murder case. His junior friend Ahmed Shahriar Dip (23) and a young woman known to him have been arrested in the case and are now in jail. However, investigators have yet to determine whether Tahsif's death was a murder, suicide or accident.