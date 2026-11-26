Murder, suicide, or accident—what the investigation into Tahsif Souri's death has revealed so far
Murder, suicide or an accident—even a month after the death of former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, this question remains unanswered. The Naval police are investigating all three possibilities after his body was recovered from the Turag River.
Investigators are searching for answers to where Tahsif went after leaving his house, who was with him and what happened on the riverbank. They have recorded statements and testimonies from at least 40 people and are examining evidence from four key locations. However, the full autopsy report has yet to be received.
The naval police, the investigating agency in the case, said Tahsif's father, AKM Enayetul Karim filed a murder case. His junior friend Ahmed Shahriar Dip (23) and a young woman known to him have been arrested in the case and are now in jail. However, investigators have yet to determine whether Tahsif's death was a murder, suicide or accident.
The investigation of the case is being supervised by the head of Naval Police and Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP) Rezaul Karim. He told Prothom Alo that the incident of Tahsif's death is being investigated from three perspectives.
Murder, suicide and accident—all possibilities are being taken into consideration. Once answers to all questions are found, the results of the investigation will be disclosed through a press conference. Following that, a police report will be submitted to the court.
More to follow*