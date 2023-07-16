JP central leader Salam Bahadur’s body found in city

Utpal Kumar Barua, officer in charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, told Porthom Alo that police is investigating the motive of the killing and working on identifying the killers.

Salam Bahadur’s body has been sent to the morgue of Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. A case is yet to be filed over the murder.

Family sources said Salam Bahadur was treasurer of JP’s central committee. He was from Pirojpur’s Indurkani upazila. He would live at a house in Dhanmondi road No. 27. Salam was a contractor by profession.