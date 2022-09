A 32-year-old man has been shot dead during exchange of fire between two rival groups in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna, said police.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Sheikh, a resident of the upazila, reports UNB.

The two sides attacked each other and exchanged fire on Sunday night over the damage of crops by cattle in Chalna village of Bhaina union that left several people injured, said Pabna senior assistant superintendent of police (Sujanagar Circle) Rabiul Islam.