Madrasa girl comes under acid attack in Rajshahi

A madrasa student sustained burn injuries after some unidentified miscreants hurled acid on her at Bautia-Narayanpur village in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila on Tuesday night, reports UNB.
The victim is Suma Khatun, 15, daughter of Selim Reza, andanAlim student of Bautia Islamia Madrasa.
Md Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari police station, said that a group of miscreant hurled acid on Suma's face through window while she was watching television with her aunt.
The injured was admitted at Burn Unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The OC said that a police team visited the spot.