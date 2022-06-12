Madrasa principal arrested over 'killing' fifth-grader female student in Munshiganj

A principal of a local madrasa in Munshiganj has been arrested on Saturday on charges of killing a female student, Morium Akhter, 12.

Family alleged that Madinatul Monowara Mohila (Women) Madrasa principal Yunus Mia, 34, killed the fifth-grader Morium, daughter of Mosharaf Hawlader, a resident of Telerpara village at Mohakali Union in Munshiganj.

Relatives of the victim staged a protest in Munshiganj press club premises on Sunday at around 11:00am demanding the punishment of persons liable.