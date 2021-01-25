Madrasa teacher detained for ‘raping’ 7-yr- old child in Benapole

A Madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Bhaberber village of Sharsha upazila in Jashore.

The accused was identified as Salman Rafsi, teacher of Bhaberber Madrasa.

Victim’s father said the child went to the Madrasa around 9am where Salman raped her after the classes ended and other students left, reports UNB.

The girl was bleeding when she returned home and disclosed the matter to her parents, he said.

The victim was sent to Jashore General Hospital with severe wounds. Later, her father filed a case at the Benapole Port police station in this regard.

Rise of child rapes in country

According to the data compiled by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and December last year, 1,018 children became victims of rape but only 683 cases were filed. Surprisingly, 116 of the victims were aged 6 years or lower.