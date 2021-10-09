Crime and Law

Madrasah teacher arrested for cutting hair of seven students

Prothom Alo English Desk
A madrasah teacher has been arrested for allegedly trimming hair of seven students of Hamsadi-Kazir Dighirpar Alim Madrasah in Lakshmipur, reports news agency UNB.

Accused teacher Manjurul Kabir was arrested from his home in Raipur upazila on Friday night after one of the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against him at Raipur police station.

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of police in Lakshmipur, confirmed the matter on Saturday.

"Shaheda Begum, mother of one of the seven students, lodged a complaint at Raipur police station in this regard on Friday," he said.

According to the case statement, accused Manjurul Kabir forcefully trimmed the hair of seven students as they did not comply with his repeated request of getting a haircut on 18 September.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. Police took notice of it and contacted the parents of the victims.

The accused teacher, however, claimed it to be a “conspiracy” to defame the madrasah. "The madrasah committee is looking into it," he said.

