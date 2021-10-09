Madrasah teacher arrested for cutting hair of seven students

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of police in Lakshmipur, confirmed the matter on Saturday.
"Shaheda Begum, mother of one of the seven students, lodged a complaint at Raipur police station in this regard on Friday," he said.
According to the case statement, accused Manjurul Kabir forcefully trimmed the hair of seven students as they did not comply with his repeated request of getting a haircut on 18 September.
A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. Police took notice of it and contacted the parents of the victims.
The accused teacher, however, claimed it to be a “conspiracy” to defame the madrasah. "The madrasah committee is looking into it," he said.